The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has tasked Nigerians to uphold the tenets of unity and peaceful coexistence in 2020, for the collective growth and development of the nation.

Mr Falalu Bello, National Chairman of PRP, said this on Thursday in a statement to felicitate with Nigerians on Yuletide.

Bello said that to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, people must begin to commit themselves to the virtues of peace, love, honesty, justice, equity, humility and service to others.

“All these virtues are the core significance and values of the yuletide which we all know characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

“So, Nigerians, in spite of the serious security situation they found themselves must commit to peaceful living from now and unto the year to come and beyond.

“We must begin to make our individual efforts to protect each other`s life and property while we pray to God to salvage the nation from the clutches of the nefarious ones among us,” he said.

He, however, called on the government to intensify effort in curbing various challenges bedevilling Nigeria such as insecurity, hunger and penury.

According to him, leaders at all levels should apply the virtues of good leadership by serving Nigerians selflessly and with the fear of God.

He said that most of the challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation were attributed to the absence of the fear of God.

Bello also said that the egocentricity and pursuit of self-centered goals, over collective interests, especially by politicians, were also issues drawing back the nation’s growth.

He, therefore, prayed for “measurable and substantial growth, development and all round improvement at all levels of government in the year to come.“

“Nigeria will be great, we will keep praying while we continue to live together peacefully so that we can thrive as a nation.

“We believe by so doing, our tolerance for one another will grow to the extent that no religion or ethnicity would serve as an impediment to peaceful living in the land.”

The chairman also urged all those promoting inflammatory sermons on division, violence and disunity to refrain from such act and embrace peace for the betterment of all. (NAN)

– Dec. 26, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

