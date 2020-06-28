The governorship aspiration of business mogul and intellectual, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, received a major boost on Saturday when the Abuja chapter of Association of Anambra State Town (Peoples) Associations, ASTPA, threw its weight behind him insisting that the state can no longer be left in the hands of persons who lack the capacity to lead.

Speaking at a Covid-19 compliant event organized by Dikeora 2021 Ambassadors in Abuja, President-General of the association, Engineer Ike Iwenofu, said that Dr. Okonkwo is eminently qualified to lead Anambra state into the next phase of its development.

He said: “I have not met him personally before now but I have heard a lot of good things about him. And listening to him talk gave me goose pimples. I said so we still have someone like this in Anambra state. The most interesting about what he said in his address was his reverence of God. He has said that he is available to serve Anambra state but added that he can only do that if it is the will of God. I am deeply humbled by that because there is nothing one cannot achieve standing with God”.

At the event attended by many prominent sons of Anambra state including leaders and representatives of all Town Unions of Ananbra state in Abuja, Engr. Imenofu said that the state has come of age and must now take its rightful place on the ladder of seriously developing states.

According to him, the 2012 governorship election in Anambra state is too critical to be left in the hands of all comers.

“The next governorship election in Anambra will be determined by the diaspora. We can no longer leave it to those at home. We all must become part of the process to ensure we elect the most credible candidate with the right vision to lead the state”, he said to the applause of all at the event.

He said the Anambra Diaspora must now become fully involved in the electoral process not just by registering to vote in the next governorship election, but by also mobilising and influencing grassroot support for Dr. Okonkwo.

Engr. Iwenofu who addressed Dr. Okonkwo as ‘Your Excellency’ said “ I want to be the first to address you as his excellency because I know we now have a capable hand to lead Anambra state.

“Anambra is said to be the home of billionaires. Yes, but after that what else? How far have we gone with leadership? The state is what it is today because of absence of leadership. Thank God we now have one who is capable of galvanizing the people with visionary leadership”, he added.

Addressing the audience earlier in his speech, AVM Osita Obierika (Rtd) harped on the essence of good governance as panacea for development insisting that the time has come for all Anambra sons and daughters to think beyond pecuniary interests and install a leadership that would answer to real issues.

According to him, “Anambra state has come of age and must begin to think of leadership which strides will deliver the good for the greater number of the citizens”.

He said Anambra deserves a leader who is not only educated but also has both the international and local network that could help attract investments for the good of the state and her people.

Also endorsing Dr. Okonkwo for the top job, AVM Obierika who is a top leader of Dikeora 2021 Ambassadors, said “I am not a politician. I don’t belong to any political party. However, I am concerned about the quality of leadership that we have in Anambra and that is why I am endorsing Dr. Okonkwo because I know he has the capacity to make things better.

“I have therefore decided to come out and throw my weight behind him and also work to ensure that people of like minds in Anambra, come out to join this movement because we believe that it in the best interest of Anambra state”, he added.

AVM Obierika who is the Ochiagha Enugwu Ukwu na Umunri, called on Anambra people to work with Dr. Okonkwo for the good of all in the state.

Earlier in his remark, Chairman of Dikeora 2021 Ambassadors, Chief Dennis Anakwe, Onowu Enugwu Ukwu, urged Anambra people to think beyond pecuniary benefits in the quest to enthrone a leadership that will transform the state and make it the envy of all.

According to him, Dr. Okonkwo has what it takes to lead Anambra into a new era of prosperity and exponential growth.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Okonkwo who outlined his mission in politics, reminded the audience that politics is about service and not a place to satisfy personal deprivations.

“We must come back to see politics as service and not a place to make money. If you want to make money, go into business. Politics is about service and leading the people to their desired destination.

“It is a shame that we now have come to the point where we see elected representatives of the people as doing something extraordinary when they discharge the functions of the office for which they were elected”, he said.

Okonkwo who also reeled out his development agenda for the state, promised to deliver a people-centric government if empowered by the people to lead them.

He also received a standing ovation at he end of his address as he wowed his audience with details of how he will tackle the problem of insecurity, unemployment, wealth creation, infrastructure development, management of human capital, development of ICT, education, healthcare and power generation among others, if empowered to do so.

Dikeora 2021 Ambassadors is a group of upwardly mobile Anambra son and daughters who are desirous of uplifting the quality of governance in their home state.

– Jun. 28, 2020 @ 17:37 GMT |

