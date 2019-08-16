CHIEF Jude Emecheta, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra has defended the ongoing agitation for Anambra South Senatorial District to produce the next governor in 2021.

Emecheta, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday, said that it was morally right to allow the south to take its turn in 2021.

He said that APGA scored its first victory in the upcoming election by ceding its ticket to candidates in the zone and applauded the leadership for the decision.

Emecheta, who is the national president of Willie Obiano Support Group, said that Anambra central produced the governor for 11 years, while Anambra north would be completing eight years in 2021.

He said that Anambra south only produced Dr Chinwoke Mbarinuju, who was governor for four years, plus two years of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

He said that although zoning was not constitutional, it remained a moral agreement, which all the political zones and stakeholders must respect for equity, fairness and political peace to reign in the state.

He said: “Anambra south governorship ticket is not under threat. APGA has committed to giving its ticket to a candidate from the zone, and we are fully ready for the battle in 2021.

“By the end of this administration, Anambra north would have completed eight years and Anambra central cannot come out now, having produced governors for 11 years.

“It will not be politically wise for them to do that. We should not do things that will bring political bitterness in Anambra.

“These are the kind of things that lead to political rancour. In Anambra, there is some form of moral agreement,” he said.

Emecheta said that there was no need asking other political parties to consider Anambra south, adding that they ought to know the danger in fielding candidates from outside the zone.

“There is no need to warn anybody or any party, even in Nigeria, it is not written anywhere that power should rotate between north and south, it is a moral thing, so it is in Anambra.

“People are allowed to day dream, they are allowed to test the waters by making all manner of insinuations that it should be an open contest.

“Here in Anambra, rotation or zoning is beyond party, it a general thing, it is for zoning that govership shifted to north in 2017.

“Central has done full tenure of eight years and another three years, North has done full tenure of eight years but south had only four years with Mbadinuju and two years of Ezeife.

“By 2021 we will be going into governorship election and we cannot do that successfully by fighting among ourselves, we have to be united,” the APGA chieftain said. (NAN)

Aug. 16, 2019

