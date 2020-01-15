CHARLES Aniagwu, Delta Commissioner for Information has said that the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa would remain focused on its set goals in spite clamour for 2023 by political gladiators in the state.

The commissioner, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba, said that those trying to distract the state government from delivering on its “Stronger Delta Agenda” had failed.

He said though the state government had no problem with anyone who wanted to contest elections in 2023, adding that it was not normal to ask the governor to name his successor.

“We cannot be weakened in our resolve to sustain our “Stronger Delta Agenda” of strengthening the health sector, roads, agriculture, tackling issues of erosion across the state among others.

“We are aware that we are in a democratic settings; we don’t have problems with anyone who wants to contest 2023 elections but it is not normal to ask the governor to name who he wants to hand over to,” Aniagwu said.

He called on the general public to ignore false alarms, saying that the Okowa’s administration would not be distracted but remained focused in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He said that state government’s effort and campaign for foreign direct investment was already yielding result particularly the Kwale Industrial Park for employment and wealth generations.

Aniagwu said that government would continue to create entrepreneurs through its various empowerment programmes to deepen its wealth and jobs creations in the current administration.

He said that the state government investment in education was huge, adding that government could not address it alone while soliciting the support of well meaning and wealthy people of the state.

On his part, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, tasked journalists on the need to confront the political gladiators who clamour for 2023 with appropriate rules, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ifeajika said rather than confront the governor with issues on who succeeds him; journalists should play up the rules that governs elections and confront the politicians instead. (NAN)

– Jan. 15, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

