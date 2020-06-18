APC inaugurates Edo election Committees

SENATOR Abiola Ajimobi, factional national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has inaugurated the Edo State Election and Appeal Panels to conduct the June 22, party primary election for the emergency of the party flag bearer ahead the September governorship election.

Ajimobi, represented by Hillard Etagbo Eta, national vice chairman, South South, directed the committees to ensure the success of the emergency of the party flag bearer for Edo State governorship election.

The seven-man Election Panel is headed by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, with Senator Ajibola Bashiru as secretary.

The five-man Election Appeal Panel has Yusuf Nawai as chairman and Kayode Ajulo as secretary.

Realnews reports that Victor Gaidom was recognised by the appellate court as the national in a ruling on Tuesday that sacked Adams Oshiohmhole as the national chairman.

Giadom has since cancelled the screening of APC candidates for the guber primaries in the state. The screening committee has disqualified Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor who is seeking re-election on grounds of presenting fake certificates.

– June 18, 2020 @ 3:39 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 8 visits today)