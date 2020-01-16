24 CSOs ask Buhari to sack Sagay

TWENTY-FOUR civil society organisations, CSO, have come together to ask President Muhammed Buhari to sack Prof. Itse, Sagay, SAN, as the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC.

The CSOs are also urging the president to probe for his alleged anti-government activities to stop him from further embarrassing the government with his negative utterances in the past five years.

The CSOs views we’re in statement issued by Zainab Mohammed, national secretary of the CSOs, on Thursday in Abuja. It said Sagay’s removal is the only option to stop him from further inflicting damaging Buhari’s administration.

According the statement, Sagay cannot constitute himself into an internal opposition and remain with the same government you are meant to serve.

It said: “Constructive opinions or observations should be conveyed to necessary agency of the administration in a civilised manner rather than consistently washing dirty linens in the public.

“The Coalition of 24 Civil Society Organisations views Sagay’s antecedence as antithesis to the ideals of the president. This is a deliberate act to run down the government. ”

The statement alleged that Sagay plotted to create disunity amongst the various anti-corruption and security agencies.

According to the statement, it was unthinkable for Sagay to canvass the removal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission from the control and supervision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

It explained that such campaign was counterproductive in the administration’s anti-graft war, adding that Sagay’s under-current manoeuvres were meant to embarrass the administration, adding that no individual should be allowed to sow seed of disunity among anti-graft agencies and their supervising organs of the government. “As chairman of PACAC, there is nothing wrong with innovative ideas if he considers them necessary, but that he should have done without necessarily going public. The AGF has a good working relationship with all the security agencies under his jurisdiction.

“The EFCC and the ICPC have not complained of any marginalisation by the Attorney General. If there are any grey areas, it should be an internal matter rather than castigating the administration in the public. This is unacceptable and must be addressed by President. Any employees of the government found inconsistent with its policies should be weeded out immediately.

“This administration is putting in so much effort through the office of the Attorney General and should not be rubbished by activities of persons with hidden agenda, ”

It noted that Sagay had expressed unhappiness with alleged frequent attempts by Malami to stiffen the freedom of the anti-graft bodies under his supervision, adding that he had specifically canvassed support for the reappointment of Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC chairman.

“Our investigation reveals that Sagay’s son may currently be under the employment of the EFCC. So his actions may clearly be for selfish interest.

“Using privileged positions to get favour is an act of corruption and insubordination to President Buhari and the Nigerian public.

“Moreover, those who crafted the act establishing the EFCC, ICPC and other similar agencies were aware that without checks on the activities of such agencies could turn them into bullies.

“The AGF is also not an Island to himself as he confers with the Presidency for his actions. It was also surprising that Sagay, as an anti-corruption champion could express worries that the office of the AGF is desirous of creating an agency that would keep custody of all recovered assets. To our understanding the suggestion became necessary for transparency and accountability on the management of recovered assets.

“Nigerians are asking questions on the whereabouts of our recovered loots by the government and the answer can best come from the establishment of a central pool for the custody of such assets for transparency and accountability. There is nothing wrong for such proposed agency to also investigate, arrest and prosecute offenders.

“After all, we have the Nigeria Police before the EFCC, ICPC, NFIU and others were created. The more we have such agencies the more we fight crime better in the country.”

According to the group, Sagay’s open call for the governors to revolt against the federal government’s ban was shocking.

It said: “The pronouncement of the Attorney General of the Federation that the outfit is illegal is the position of the government Sagay serves. While we are not justifying the correctness or otherwise of such pronouncement by the government, it is odd by all standard for an appointee of same government to kick against such policy statement so brazenly. He has other options to explore rather than this level of embarrassment.”

