THE National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bola Tinubu, has dismissed the claims that President Muhammadu Buhari would be seeking a third term in office.

He recalled that the President had vehemently opposed the third term agenda of one of his predecessors some years ago.

Tinubu, who visited President Buhari on Tuesday, stated this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“I was in the struggle for democracy,” said the former Lagos State governor.

He added, “I was in opposition to a third term agenda of a former leader of this country, with Muhammadu Buhari, Mr President; I know he will never.”

The APC chieftain, however, urged Nigerians to believe in the President whom he said would never have any thought of seeking re-election as President in the 2023 general elections.

He stressed that President Buhari would not be interested in extending his tenure in office after 2023, even if it was offered to him.

Tinubu said, “He (Buhari) has the courage and the character to refuse such a temptation, even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should believe in him.”

Tinubu’s reaction is the latest among many others over allegations that the President was nursing a third term agenda.

Addressing a meeting of the APC National Executive Council (NEC) in November 2019, President Buhari dismissed the claims.

He told party leaders at the gathering in Abuja that he could afford to be reckless because he had no plans to remain in power after the 2023 general elections.

In its reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party said “the issue of third term is a dead-end” and asked the President to end all attempts to bring the issue of running for another term in 2023 to public discourse.

It, however, advised the President to address the issue of violence during elections in the country. – Channelstv

– Jan. 7, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

