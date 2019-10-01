GOV. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo said Nigeria was celebrating 59 years of liberation from colonialism and said the country was better as a liberated nation than under colonial rule.

He said past leaders who fought for Nigerian Independence should always be remembered for their supreme sacrifice but added that no sacrifice is too big to pay for a nation like Nigeria.

These were part of Ihedioha’s speech, which he delivered on Tuesday to mark the 59th Independence Day celebration at Hero’s Squire, Owerri.

The governor enjoined Nigerians to show patriotism to their fatherland and shun rancor and bitterness.

He said his administration had set up a framework for good governance and adopted measures to block financial leakages.

According to the governor, Imo internally generated revenue (IGR) has risen from N 241 million monthly to N 749 million, following the implementation of TSA.

He said his administration had applied a new roadmap to totally overhauling the state workforce and had instituted transparency in governance.

On security, Ihedioha said a new architecture framework has been put in place to guarantee safety of Imo people but harped on the need for everybody to corporate with his administration to achieve the desired goal.

According to him, his administration will restore education to its pride of place, working hard to ensure that education as the biggest industry in Imo is restored, so that our graduates will compete globally.

“We will also make Imo the technological hub of Nigeria and also harness our potentials for agriculture by reviving the ADAPALM and Avutu Poultry to its best,” he said.

He said, in the last rating, Imo state ranked the worst state in terms of transparency and accountability in governance but I tell you that in the next ranking, the story will be different.

The governor, however, said his administration would make Imo the destination of choice for investors.

He said his administration had strengthened weak institutions and had adopted the principle of separation of powers, which he said would help him to deliver good governance in Imo.

Ihedioha lauded Imo lawmaker for their steadfastness in their legislative activities, assuring that he will not interfere with their job.

The governor, however, urged Imo citizens to always show patriotism to their state by paying their tax and total obedience to rule of law, while also appealing to them to keep the state clean for a healthy environment. (NAN)

