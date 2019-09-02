VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday chaired a meeting over the $9.6 billion judgement against Nigeria. The $9.6 billion dollar judgment debt against Nigeria by a British court was over a botched gas contract.

The meeting with Osinbajo started at his office around1.30pm.

Those at the meeting included the Finance, Budget and National planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva.

Others are the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari.

Also at the meeting are the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report. – The Nation

