THE Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ado Doguwa has assured that the 9th assembly would collaborate with the media to facilitate its reportage of government institutions.

Doguwa said this when he received the House Press Corps in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the National Assembly, working with the media, would also address the issue of quackery and ensure accuracy and objectivity on issues involving government and its institutions.

“Some of these challenges, we may not have the ability to address them.

“But I want to assure you, with the kind of leader we have in the house, some of these issues raised in terms of your performances and to entrench effectiveness, with ongoing consultations the Speaker and by extension the Senate President will do much more to see that we can come to your aid and facilitate your performances as an established institution.

“Even if it means sharing some these thoughts with the Executive and by extension all others media crews that cover institutions of other arms of government, we will look at it from a holistic point of view, advise ourselves and see how we can accommodate and incorporate you as an arm within the existence of our democracy,” he said.

Dogura also said that the 9th assembly of the House would be a reformative one and would need the support of the media to educate and inform the public on its reforms.

“The 9th assembly is going to be reformative not only on terms of our duties in the legislature, it will be reformative in its relationship with agencies of government and of other democratic institutions operating in the country,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the media formed a “very critical components of our democratic process” and urged it to promote the image of the National Assembly to the public.

“Each one of you has a critical role to play in terms of awareness to disabuse the minds the Nigerian people have on the wrong and negative perception of the National Assembly.

“You are operating in between the public and various institutions of government and we consider you ambassadors of this great institution.

“We urge you to always present the National Assembly in the best possible light. Where issues concerning misunderstanding, misperception, ignorance and even blackmail, we expect the press to put everything in perspective.

“The way we operate our finances here is very much known to you and we hope you will make this known to the public,” he said.

The majority leader also said that the Executive and the judicial arms of government would “work harmoniously” in interest of the Nigerian people adding that the house was determined to put the interest of Nigerians “over and above all”.

He said with professionals as part of the members of the house, the house would take “very seriously” the laws and review which ones needed to be reviewed.

In a related development, Deputy Chief Whip, Rep. Nkiruka Onyejeocha (APC-Abia) also urged the media to approach the leadership of the house to clarify on issues needing clarification.

Onyejeocha said “the press should always approach the leadership of the house to balance their stories rather than guessing.

“We as lawmakers are here to serve; help us to do so. We shall work with the speaker to achieve all that he has set out to achieve,” she said.

-NAN

