The African Action Congress on Monday, May 13, announced the suspension of its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore; and eight others, including Ogunlana Rotimi Jacob, its deputy national chairman (South West), for a period of six months over alleged anti-party activities.

Consequently, Leonard Ezenwa has been appointed acting national chairman, while Abayomi Francis Olufemi has been named deputy national chairman.

Mazi Okwy, a member of the AAC national executive committee, who read the resolution of the party to journalists in Abuja, premised the party’s decision against Sowore, the publisher of Saharareporters; and his executive, on alleged anti-party activities.

He said the allegation bordered “particularly on inflow of illegal foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), together with eight others.”

But when contacted, Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, the head of Media and Public Relations, Sowore Campaign Organisation, told The PUNCH from United Kingdom that, “Leonard (Ezenwa) has been suspended from the party for anti-party activities for months and is in no position to suspend the national chairman;” adding, “I will send a fully formed press release shortly.” – Punch

May 13, 2019 @ 13:36 GMT|

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)