Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi (Esuwoye II) on the 10th anniversary of his coronation.

The governor sent the congratulatory message in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Saturday.

“The Olofa has carved a niche for himself as a monarch with a difference in the coordination of his kingdom.

“He not only deploys his wealth and influence to lift his people, a fact known to every discerning mind.

“The kingdom has flourished so much under his watch, especially in the area of culture, commerce and unity of purpose,” AbdulRazaq said,

AbdulRazaq commended the royal father for his peace-building efforts in Offa and environs, urging him not to relent in that regard.

The governor prayed that Allah, the powerful and eternal, should give the Olofa good health, long life and more peaceful reign on the throne of his forebears. (NAN)

– May 9, 2020 @ 15:55 GMT |

