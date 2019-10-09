Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara has presented additional six commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor’s request was contained in his correspondence to the House and read at plenary on Wednesday by the Speaker, Mr Danladi Yakubu-Salihu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abdulrasaq had on Sept. 17 presented four female commissioner-nominees who had yet to be screened and confirmed by the House.

The new nominees are Ayinla Jawondo-Salman, Asa Local Government Area; Aliyu Kora- Sabi, Baruten; Dr Raji Rasaq, Ekiti; and Aliyu Mohammed, Kaiama.

Others are Wahab Femi- Agbaje, Offa; and Muritala Olanrewaju, Oyun.

The Speaker, after anouncing the names of the nominees, said the date for the screening would be communicated to them in due course. (NAN)

