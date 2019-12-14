Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the socioeconomic growth of the state in a peaceful environment.

The governor made this known on Saturday at Ojoku, Oyun local government of the state, during the 10th coronation anniversary of the Olojoku of Ojoku, Oba AbdulRasaq Afolabi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by the by state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajia Aisha Pategi.

“The drive for collective prosperity through enterprise and inclusive socioeconomic and infrastructural development is at the heart of our agenda as an administration.

“For this reason, this administration will continue to strengthen the frontiers of peace that Kwara State is known for, because development cannot take place in an atmosphere of chaos or where there is threat to peace,” AbdulRazaq added.

He also reiterated his administration’s respect for traditional institutions, calling them the custodians of the people’s culture and tradition.

According to him, traditional rulers are very crucial to his administration’s agenda of rebuilding a state that works for all.

“In no distant time, this administration will roll out the anti-poverty social investment programme and our community leaders will be key in making it a huge success.

“The next four years will, God willing, record very impactful infrastructural development in our state, as part of our strategy to open up Kwara for growth and competitiveness.

“We have received bids for the construction and/or rehabilitation of 26 roads in the first phase of what promises to be a steady upgrade of our community and urban road network,” he said. (NAN)

