GOV. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara on Tuesday sent the 2019 supplementary budget estimate of N135, 159,772,167 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

The governor’s request, contained in his message to the House and read by the Speaker, Danladi Yakubu-Salihu, during plenary was against the N157, 802,032,651 earlier approved by the 8th legislature as 2019 budget in December 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new estimate represented a 15 percent decrease when compared to the proposal presented in December 2018.

The Revised Recurrent Revenue, according to the message, is N97,221,983,006 as against N121,846,573,912 earlier approved, representing 21 percent decrease.

Revised Capital Estimate stood at N62, 810,026,813 as against N79, 594,046,011, representing 21 percent reduction.

The Recurrent Expenditure is N72, 349, 746,354, with N24, 872,236,652 as transfer to Capital Development Fund.

This amount was against N78, 207,986,550 with N43, 638,537,912 as transfer Capital Development Fund earlier approved, representing eight per cent decrease.

The revised estimate enjoyed the support of all members at plenary and was later laid on the table by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin- Magaji.

The supplementary budget passed first reading after its presentation by the House Leader.

The Speaker directed the House Committee on Rules and Business to slate the supplementary budget estimate for second reading.

In another message, Abdulrasaq requested the legislature to pass a bill for a law to establish the State Social Investment Program to tackle poverty as well as ensure equitable distribution of resources and economic growth in the state.

The bill, which was supported by members at the plenary, passed the first reading after its presentation.

_AUG 27, 2019 @19:20 GMT |

