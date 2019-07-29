MIKE Ukoha, the minority Whip/Member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, has assured the people of Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of effective representation.

Ukoha’s assurance was contained in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday by his media aide, Mr Chimezie Okoroafor.

He stated this during a Town Hall Meeting with traditional rulers, women leaders, youths and some executive of Ututu Development Association at Amaeke Ututu.

He explained that his meeting with the five clans that made up his constituency was part of his promises during his campaign.

Ukoha noted that the meeting became imperative so as to know what their basic needs were and ways to tackling them.

Speaking earlier at the Palace of His Majesty Eze Solomon Okereke at Obiene Ututu, the Minority Whip lauded the traditional rulers for upholding the customs and traditions in the community.

He promised to continue to partner with the royal fathers for effective community development.

In his speech on behalf of the royal fathers, Okereke highlighted some of their challenges to include refurbishing and equipping Ututu cottage hospital, re-roofing of primary and secondary schools, among others.

On his part, Chief Charles Nwankwo, the President-General, Ututu Development Association expressed delight on the visit, stating that Ututu people would ever remain grateful.

He also promised to partner with the lawmaker in his community development drive and prayed God to bless him.

July 29, 2019

