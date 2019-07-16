THE Abia House of Assembly on Tuesday reconstituted its 25 standing committees.

The committees which were announced by the Speaker, Mr Chinedum Orji, during plenary, have Mr Solomon Akpulonu as the Chairman of Ethics, Privileges, Rules and Business.

Mr Emeka Okoroafor heads Public Petition while Mr Ukoha is in charge of Tourism, Culture and Public and Private Partnership (PPP).

Mr Ginger Onwuasibe takes charge of Works and Project Monitoring, just as Mr Paul Taribo heads Finance.

Mr Munachim Alozie is the Chairman of Trade, Investment and Industries; Mr Solomon Akpulonu oversees Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Mr Chikwendu Kalu heads Civil Service Matters.

Appropriation is headed by Mr Kennedy Njoku, just as Mr Godwin Adiele takes charge of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC) and Petroleum Matters.

Other chairmen of committees include: Mr Chijioke Nwachukwu (Agriculture), Mr Abraham Oba (Transport), Mr Nnamdi Nwachukwu (Housing), Mr Martin Ichitta (Public Utilities and Water Resources) and Mr Mandela Obasi (House Services).

Also named as chairmen are Mr Chukwueze Apugo ( Public Accounts and Due Process), Mr Aaron Uzosike ( Lands, Survey and Urban Planning), Mr Stanley Nwabuisi (Health, Women Affairs and Social Development).

The committee chairmen also include Mr Kelechi Onuzuruike (Environment), Mr Thomas Nkoro (Education), Mr Emeka Okoroafor (Judiciary) and Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu (Boundary and Security Matters).

Mr Emmanuel Ndubuisi heads Sports and Youth Development; Mr Jerry Uzosike takes charge of SDGs and Donor Agencies, while Mr Okey Igwe heads Energy and Solid Minerals.

The Speaker urged members to pay serious attention to their overnight functions, adding that no member should be cowed or intimated as long as they were doing their work within the ambit of the law.

“Your oversight function is to aid the workings of the government and not to witch-hunt anybody,” he said.

The House passed the Abia State House of Assembly Civil Service Commission Bill (2019) into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House thereafter adjourned plenary till Sept. 23.-NAN

