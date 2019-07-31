MESHACH Jatua, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia, has advised security officers and other highly placed Nigerians to endeavour to obtain their driver’s licence.

Jatua gave the advice on Wednesday in Umuahia, when Brig.-Gen. Solomon Kumapayi, the Commander, 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, paid him a courtesy visit.

He underscored the importance of driver’s licence, pointing out that it would prevent them from certain eventualities or embarrassments.

“Most times, the driver will be driving you, so you are not subjected to the possibility of being involved in a crash. But there are certain exigencies that might warrant that you drive yourself.

“If such happens and there’s an accident and your victim dies, the family of the victim might decide to go to court. If you have a driver’s licence, you will be charged for manslaughter, but if not, you will be charged for murder. That is what the law says,” the FRSC boss said.

Jatua said that even the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, went to FRSC office to obtain his driver’s licence. “Uniform men sometimes feel that they are immuned but we advise that they get driver’s licence, because it is very important,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of synergy between the army and the corps, adding that he had always boasted that “the Nigerian Army is the best friend of FRSC.”

He described the synergy as quite rewarding and called for further collaborations, especially in addressing the security challenges in Abia.

Earlier, Kumapayi said that he assumed duty as the brigade commander in March 2019 and that his visit was to commend FRSC for its laudable activities in the state.

“Your men in Ohafia have been a part and parcel of us. We want to solicit that the level of co-operation we are enjoying here should continue. Please feel free to continue to interact with us. We are ready to work with you. The army is very keen in having a good working relationship with other security agencies,” he said. (NAN)

