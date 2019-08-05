THE Ebonyi Government has warned that any civil servant in the state that fails to undergo the August 6 verification faces possible sack from the civil service.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abakaliki by Mrs Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, the Special Assistant to Gov. Dave Umahi on Labour and Inter-Party Matters.

Adibe-Nwafor said the exercise would commence in all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government at 8 am on Tuesday.

She said the exercise was in compliance with the governor’s directive for a comprehensive staff audit and verification for all categories of workers in the state.

“These include teachers, staff of all MDA as well as those in the Local Government System.

“All employees of the Ebonyi government are consequently directed to appear at their respective ministries, while workers at the various councils and Development Centres are to appear at their various council headquarters,” she said.

Adibe-Nwafor said they should attend the verification with their letters of appointment, first school leaving certificates, birth certificates and two passport photographs. (NAN)

