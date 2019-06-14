ABUBAKAR Ibrahim, the lawmaker representing Yamaltu West in Gombe House of Assembly, on Friday, emerged the Speaker of the state’s sixth Assembly.

Ibrahim was nominated by Mr Musa Buba, representing Balanga North Constituency and seconded by Abdullahi Abubakar of Akko West Constituency at the inaugural sitting of the Assembly.

The speaker, who is representing his constituency for the second term, was elected unopposed.

In his inaugural speech, he thanked Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the party leadership for finding him worthy of the position of a speaker.

He said “I thank Allah for the opportunity given me today. Glory be to Him. You have given me the honour by electing me.

“I promise that legislative activities of the house will be done with equity, justice and accountability.

“We will work hard to move Gombe State forward. It is our collective responsibility to work to move the state out of its present challenges.”

He sought the support of members from the opposition party, the PDP, while expressing confidence that the 6th Assembly would make a difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Shuaibu Haruna, representing Kwami East Constituency, was elected and inaugurated the Deputy Speaker of the sixth Assembly.

Other principal officers of the Assembly are Mr Markus Samuel, Majority leader; Sadam Sale, Deputy Majority leader; Musa Buba, Chief Whip, and Yahaya Kaka, Deputy Chief Whip.

While Alhaji Ahmadu and Rambi Ayala were elected as the Minority leader and Deputy Minority leader respectively.

The Gombe State House of Assembly has 24 members, comprising 19 All Progressives Congress (APC) and five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Out of the 24 members, only one, Asma’u Iganus, member representing Shongom Constituency is a female, 18 are first time members, while six are returning.(NAN)

– June 14, 2019 @ 14:09 GMT |

