FORMER Senate President Sen. David Mark has described the demise of former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, as “sad and devastating.”

Mark, in a statement on Tuesday, signed by Paul Mumeh, his media aide, said that the death of Tsav was a great loss to Benue and indeed, Nigeria.

He said that the country had lost a fearless, patriotic, and outspoken elder statesman who was integrity personified.

” Tsav until his demise never compromised his integrity and forthrightness.

”He never shied away from speaking the truth no matter whose ox was gored.

” He was one of the best and fertile minds in the Nigeria Police Force and displayed strong character and truly endeared himself positively to all who came across him”, Mark said.

According to Mark: ”Tsav was one elder statesman who was passionate about the welfare and wellbeing the of ordinary Nigerian.

“Tsav has continued to demonstrate this attribute even after his retirement from public service.

”He was a consummate Officer and administrator who radiated brilliance, competence, and capacity in all his endeavours.

“His death at this time is one too many. It also reminds one of the painful reality of the temporary and indeed the transient nature of human existence”, he stated.

Mark, maintained that Tsav left a legacy of hard work, honesty, and patriotism to his fatherland.

He urged the government and people of Benue, especially the immediate family of the deceased, to take solace in the fact that Tsav lived an eventful and accomplished life worthy of emulation. (NAN)

– Jun. 9, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

