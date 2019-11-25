GOV. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Monday appealed to employers of labour to accept and encourage members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to them.

Ikpeazu made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the Batch ‘C’ Stream I corps members’ orientation at the NYSC orientation camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government council Area.

“I appeal to you all to accept and receive these young Nigerians so that they can easily settle down and come with ideas that would make the state and nation move forward,’’ he said.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu said that the rejection of corps members by organisation would always demoralise them.

He enjoined public and private organisations to give the corps members challenging tasks so as to effectively exploit their talents and potential.

The governor also called on the corps members to be committed to their duties in communities and organisations of their primary assignment.

Ikpeazu also advised them to respect the culture of their host communities and to freely interact and integrate with the indigenes.

He warned them against embarking on unnecessary trips that could expose them to dangers adding they should always obtain permission from the State NYSC Coordinator before travelling outside the state.

The governor promised to support them in their places of assignment and in carrying out their community development programmes.

The Abia State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Bona Fasakin, said that 1,849 corps members participated in the three-week orientation exercise.

Fasakin commended the corps members for their active participation during the orientation, adding that they exhibited a high sense of humanity and patriotism.

“I encourage you to take your post camp skill acquisition trainings very seriously.

‘’The 10-day training you received in camp is not enough to make you experts in chosen field of skill,” she said.

Fasakin also urged them to accept their postings in good faith, stressing that it was carried out in line with the laid down posting policies of NYSC scheme.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC gave awards to deserving corps members and officials for their commitment and contributions to activities in the camp. (NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 15:17 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)