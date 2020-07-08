The Ogun House of Assembly on Wednesday called on the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to deploy more officers to major highways in the state to check reckless driving.

The Speaker of the house, Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, who made this call during plenary in Abeokuta, said TRACE was needed especially to check the excesses of transporters and drivers of haulage vehicles.

Oluomo said there was a need to instill sanity on the roads so as to prevent deaths.

“It is important to have more traffic officials on major highways as it will go a long way in reducing road traffic crashes.

” Anyone found driving recklessly and who does not obey traffic rules and regulations should be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly as the lives of the citizens should not be toyed with,” he said.

Mrs Lateefat Ajayi (APM -Yewa South) had drawn attention to the rate of accidents on Papalanto-Ilaro road in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Ajayi had called for government’s intervention in fixing the Papalanto- Ilaro road which had been damaged at Agodo junction, resulting in accidents and loss of lives.

She said that immediate government intervention on road would aid human and vehicular movements.

Also during plenary, Mr Solomon Osho (APC -Remo North) submitted a petition on behalf of concerned motorcyclists and riders in Remo North.

Osho said that the commercial motorcyclists and riders were opposed to the introduction of the new ticketing system by the Chairman of the local government council, Mr. Abiodun Somoye.

He called for the immediate intervention of the house, saying it was important to treat the petition as soon as possible. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)