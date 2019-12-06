BINYERI community in Adamawa on Thursday urged Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri to reconstruct the failed 58-kilometres-long Mayo-Belwa Binyeri Road which had been abandoned for decades.

The community made the call in a statement in Yola by its spokesman, Mr Suleiman Mohammed-Tola.

Mohammed-Tola said that the road was first constructed in 1981 by the administration of late Gov. Abubakar Barde in the Second Republic to connect Taraba, but had suffered neglect in the last 29 years.

He said: “This road links Sebore-Tola-Binyeri totaling a distance of 39.8 kilometres km with four bridges and 12 culverts.

“However, one of the bridges and three culverts had collapsed due to floods at Dayino and Tasau villages, thereby making life unbearable to the residents, visitors and motorists plying the route.”

According to him, the area has an estimated population of about one million with four major local markets and two motor parks generating about N3 million monthly for the local and state governments

This record is second to Mayo Belw, new the local government headquarters of ” Mohammed-Tola said.

While commending the Federal Government for embarking on the reconstruction of 18 kilometres Mayo Belwa- Sebore Road, the spokesman urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the early completion of the Mayo Belwa-Jada road project.

He also said Tola-Binyeri District is endowed with solid mineral deposits in commercial quantity.

“Barite, iron, mica, marble, granite, tantalite, magnesium, limestone, uranium and gypsum, among others, are being mined unconventionally at the Gambe and Pola hills.

“Our people are largely agrarian as we excel in farming and livestock,’’ Mohammed-Tola noted.

In addition, he appealed to the state government to restore electricity to Tola and Binyeri by fixing failed polls and transmission lines as well as installation of high grade transformers to improve the living standard of the people.

NAN

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 07:29 GMT |

