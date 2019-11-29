GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says his administration is set to recruit no fewer than 2,000 qualified Teachers for Primary and Secondary Schools.

Fintiri disclosed this on Friday, when he addressed supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shelleng and Guyuk local government areas (LGAs), during a campaign rally for the local government councils elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), has slated Dec. 7, for the council poll.

He said this was a fulfillment of part of his campaign promises which included revamping the education sector, providing jobs for the unemployed and conduct of elections to give citizens the right to vote leaders of their choice.

“After the partial lifting of the embargo on recruitment; we are set to recruit about 2,000 qualified Teachers for our Primary and Secondary Schools.

“We are making contact with the state’s legislature to see how we can make provisions for the recruitment in the 2020 budget. The recruitment process will commence from January to March 2020,’’ Fintiri said.

He expressed delight that since taking over the mantle of leadership six months ago, about 50,000 children who dropped out from their educational pursuits, had successfully returned to their respective schools across the state.

Fintiri also pledged that as from December, all qualified indigent students in various higher institutions of learning across the country, would start enjoying reasonable scholarship package.

According to him, his administration has created ministry for Youths Training and Empowerment, where about 10,000 youths were targeted for skills acquisition training in various fields, including Mechanical and Electrical engineering, Agriculture among others

Fintiri, who lauded the Federal Government’s school feeding initiative, said his administration was making efforts to compliment the programme.

NAN also reports that during the campaign rally, some members of opposition parties announced their defection to the PDP.

Alhaji Tahir Shehu, PDP Chairman in the state, presented flags to the three chairmanship candidates for Guyuk, Shelleng and Lamurde LGAs. (NAN)

Nov. 29, 2019

