Alhaji Abubakar Isa (APC- Shelleng) has called for deployment of qualified medical personnel and functional health centres in Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Isa made the appeal under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” at the State House of Assembly plenary on Wednesday in Yola.

He said the area has only one clinic at the council headquarters which lacked a qualified medical doctor and other relevant medical personnel.

“In fact, it’s not up to the status of a clinic; it can best be described as a health centre,” Isa said.

He explained that the clinic was an old party secretariat and that the few dispensaries in the villages constituting the council area were worse off.

Isa said that the local government, which was created in the 70s, with an estimated population of over 200,000 people, has continued to face developmental challenges, particularly in the area of healthcare services.

The lawmaker prayed his colleagues to urgently redress the situation by ensuring that provisions were made in the 2020 budget to uplift his constituents.

Many lawmakers who contributed at the plenary decried the situation and urged the house to mandate the state government to establish a functional cottage hospital in Shelleng and other affected areas.

The plenary presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Iya-Abbas, thereafter passed a resolution asking the state Ministry of Health to liaise with the State Primary Healthcare Agency to draft qualified medical personnel to Shelleng. (NAN)

-Oct 9, 2019 @16:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)