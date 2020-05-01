The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has lauded Nigerian workers for their resilience, consistent patriotism and commitment to nation building.

Mr Adelaja Adeoye,ADP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

He said Nigerian workers had continued to exhibit patriotism and commitment in spite of many limiting factors.

Adeoye noted that though the present economic realities were affecting a good number of workers,the party would encourage workers to continue to work hard and keep hope alive in the face of challenges.

“We recognise the impact of you,our Nigerian work force ,both in private and public sectors in nation building.

“You are irreplaceable and your efforts are priceless .We can only urge you to keep on putting your best to the service of the nation.,” he said.

Adeoye said that though the usual parades and speeches at public arenas woukd not observed ,there was the need to pay attention to current issues confronting the working class.

He said Nigerian workers were some of the lowest paid in the world and urged government and other employers to see to the need for decent wages for workers.

The party spokesman also urged government and other employers on regular payment of workers’ salaries to protect their livelihoods.

He called on governments ,labour unions and other stakeholders to do their best to ensure that the challenges brought about by COVID 19 pandemic did not threaten workers’ livelihoods through job losses.

“We also call on government to help the private sector bear the burden of forced closure or scale down of productivity,” he said.

Adeoye said it was time for government to consider pay cuts for political office holders to enable it meet some of its obligations to the people in the face of the present realities. (NAN)

