A legal luminary and elder statesman, Afe Babalola, has made a case for Nigeria to return to its 1960/93 constitution and restructuring along the path of true federalism.

Babalola was a guest speaker at the 12th Faculty Week of Clinical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The forum had as theme: “Medicine, Law & Ethics.”

Babalola, who spoke on “Medical Profession: Beauty and Liability,” said restructuring would assist the country in different ways that would bring change in the mode of election and the calibre of people voted for to rule and their emolument.

“Only change that can change the country for the better and pave way for the enhancement of Nigeria is the change that changes the structure of Nigeria.

“It is the change that will make politics less attractive, make each state to develop at its own pace and do away with all shades and shape of criminality

“It is restructuring that would enable the component parts of the country to develop their resources, provide employment, eradicate poverty and make individuals to become true Nigerians, ” he stated.

Also speaking, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media aa( and Publicity to the President, admonished the citizenry to support the present administration in fighting corruption and wish Nigeria well in all ramifications.

He charged the new medical practitioners to take heed of the ethics of their profession.

In the same vein, Prof. Clement Odigie, a consultant surgeon and legal practitioner, asked doctors to take good care of their patients by providing good medical care.

He added that patients should have right to complete and accurate information about their health AS WELL AS keep the appointment time, stressed that there should be room for confidentiality and dignity of patients.

According to him, doctors should work within the limits of their professional competence and ensure that they keep clear, accurate medical records.

Earlier, the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU, Ile-Ife, Prof.Bernice Adegbehingbe, appreciated their special guest speaker, and everyone that graced the occasion.

Adegbehingbe said that the topic “Medicine, Law & Ethics” met the global challenges, because majority of the patients have known what they needs.

She counseled the medical practitioners to be careful in handling their patients, use the necessary facilities and know all to be adopted to their care..

NAN

