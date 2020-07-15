GROUP under the auspices of Network Against Cyber Bullying, NACB, has cautioned fake news and unfounded allegations peddlers to desist from attacking the person and personality of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice; Abubakar Malami, SAN, on social and other media platforms.

The group in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the duo of Adamu Musa, Chairman; and Kesley George, Secretary; said, “We the members of the Network Against Cyber Bullying (NACB), have noticed a recent systematic attack on the person of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice; Abubakar Malami, Fake news and unfounded allegations have been circulating on social media.

This is coming days after a very top government official was suspended, on the recommendation of a committee setup by the president, which the Attorney General chaired. The very successful Senior Advocate of Nigeria has served our country for so long and shouldn’t be paid back with evil”

The recent publications, emanating from known radical online platforms have been countered by the Attorney General. In a statement recently released by his spokesman, Mr Malami (SAN) denied all allegations.

The statement read: “The attention of the Honorable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to a mischievous, deceitful and perfidious publication by the notorious factory of fake news in Nigeria, the Sahara Reporters with an intent to spread lies.

“It is regrettable that the information communication technology tools have been hijacked by disgruntled elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies.

“The report by these media platforms is a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims. It evinces a lack of professionalism and exposes rash and reckless presentation of a figment of imaginations shrouded with bigotry and bundled with sentiments of unscrupulous questions.

“For instance, who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?

“While refuting the claim, Malami said “God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja”.

“The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous. It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding. Who, then is the Attorney-General is using the chartered flight to convey? Which jets are chartered? Who paid for the charter? Through which means was the money paid?”

“Looking at the Minister’s response; Valid questions were asked, and we are sure the peddlers of this deceit, don’t have the answers.

“It may interest the public to know that this 53 year old SAN, is a successful lawyer with a lot of legal victories to his name. As far back as 2014 Mr. Malami aspired to be the Governor of Kebbi State but lost out at the primaries. He is a successful lawyer with a strong network.

“We call on the Attorney General to follow all legal procedures to stop this attack. Enough is enough for peddlers of fake news. Enough is enough for platforms who gain from blackmailing government officials.”

– Jul. 15, 2020 @ 17:29 GMT

