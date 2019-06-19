THE President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, appointed five former aides of his predecessor, Senator Bukola Saraki.

The appointments were contained in a letter to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, with reference number, NASS/9u./s/SP/APP/A/01 and dated 19th June, 2019

The letter signed by Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Babagana Muhammad Aji, named Dr. Betty Okoroh as Special Assistant on Administration and Mohammed Isa as his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Others are Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola; Senior Legislative Aide on Publicity (Photographer), Tope Brown Olowoyeye; and, Senior Legislative Aide on Schedules and Events, Ogechukwu Nwankwoh.

The letter directed the Clerk to issue their letters of appointment accordingly. – Punch

