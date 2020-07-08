THE Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation says it is collaborating with the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria to promote peace and stability in the 19 Northern states.

Mr Abubakar Umar, Managing Director of the foundation said this while receiving the founder of the peace revival and reconciliation foundation, Pastor Yohanna Buru and his entourage on a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Umar said that ensuring peace in the northern states was a collective responsibility which must be supported by all.

He said that peace revival and reconciliation foundation was a partner in progress which should be embraced by all lovers of peace and societal development.

According to him, the NGO has a major role to play toward promoting peaceful co-existence and tolerance in the society.

He extolled the virtues of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello for uniting the people of the region irrespective of their religious and ethnic differences.

”Presently the foundation has put machineries in place toward training more women and youths on entrepreneurship to reduce the burden of unemployment,” Umar said.

He said it was regrettable that insecurity has caused serious set back to the entire North, stressing the need for every stakeholder to support states and federal government toward making the region better.

”The north has many problems which include Almajiranci, Boko haram, insecurity, and lack of quality education,” he added.

The managing director further said that the foundation kicked against activities of rapist in the society and called on the authority to punish offenders to serve as lesson to others.

Buru in his remark said that the visit was aimed at familiarising the organisation with activities of Sir Ahmadu Bello memorial foundation and to help in promoting peace in the north.

He stressed that the problems of insecurity bedeviling the northern region needed effective collaboration and support to be addressed.

Buru added that his foundation has supported substantial number of widows and youths on skills acquisition to help them fend for themselves.

He noted that for the past 10 years, he has been visiting top Islamic scholars in the region to strengthen inter-religious tolerance and promote peaceful co-existence among different faith in the region.

The founder of peace foundation said his organisation has contributed a lot in terms of tackling ethno-religious and political crisis in Kaduna and other neighbouring states.

He assured that the reconciliation foundation would continue to partner with the Ahmadu Bello foundation to uplift the region and the entire nation.

Buru called on Muslims and Christians to forgive each other and continue to live in peace with one another.

