THE Ajibola family on Wednesday announced the burial arrangements of the late international journalist and communications expert, Samuel Tunde Ajibola, who died in Abuja on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, there will be a Christian wake and his body will lie in state on Thursday, July 16 at his country home in Egbe, Kogi State, while interment will take place after a requiem at the same venue on Friday, July 17.

The family also said that arrangements had been made for zoom attendance/participation and that the login details would be made available in due course.

Born on Nov. 22, 1952, Ajibola attended .St. Mary’s.Secondary School at Fadan Kaje, Zonkwa, Kaduna State, and studied Mass Communications at the University of Nigeria (UNN), where he bagged a bachelor’s degree. He later bagged a master’s degree from Western Pacific University, Los Angeles, U.S.

A widely travelled journalist, Ajibola served in various capacities, including as Information Officer at the United Nations (based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia) during the volatile war in that country, and Publication Officer, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He also served as the West African correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abidjan, and later worked at the Pan African News Agency, PANA, based in Dakar, Senegal.

A polyglot of immense depth, Ajibola communicated lucidly and fluidly in at least three major Nigerian languages, as well as in English, French and Portuguese. He was a bridge builder, whose influence and friendship knew no tribe or race

He retired from the WHO in 2014 and, until his death, was an independent Communications Consultant. He is survived by his wife, Victoria, and four children.

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

(Visited 86 times, 86 visits today)