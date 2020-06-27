The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of a former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, as a big loss to Yorubaland and the entire Nigeria.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, on Friday, Adams hoped that posterity would be kind to the late politician.

The Aare said the Ajimobi was a man of history and a statesman who made a remarkable impact in Oyo State.

He noted that Ajimobi broke a jinx in Oyo politics by becoming the first governor to serve the state for two consecutive terms with various legacies and achievements.

Adams said: “Life is like a stage, you play your part and leave for others. The late Abiola Ajimobi has played his part, done his best as a man, and I am sure posterity will be kind to him.

“He played a crucial role during the preparations for my installation ceremony as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

*The late governor ensured that other south West governors at the time played their parts in that historic ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Durban, Oyo.”

The Aare commiserated with Ajimobi’s family, Oyo State Government and the people of Oyo State on the death of the politician.

Adams said that the former governor would be remembered for setting the pace for corporate governance in the state.

“He (Ajimobi) was well known for his exemplary humour, delivering most of his speeches and thoughts with high sense of dexterity and humour,” the Aare added.

Adams, however, took solace in the fact that the ex-governor lived a fulfilled life, and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi died on Thursday in a Lagos hospital following complications from novel coronavirus infection. He was aged 70 years. (NAN)

