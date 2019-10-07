GOV. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday, assured residents and motorists plying Ore interchange that the Flyover project would be completed on or before the end of the 2019.

Akeredolu gave the assurance during a visit to the project site in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the project was inaugurated February 2018 during the first year anniversary of the present administration in the state.

Represented by Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, explained that the project would have been completed earlier but for unfavourable weather.

Earlier, Mr Raimi Aminu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Works and Infrastructure, revealed that the bridge was 70 meters long, adding that the entire project was one kilometre in length.

According to the governors’aide, the flyover was between 60 and 65 per cent completion, and would be completed next month,” give or take the end of the year.”

Also, Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said the project was informed by the incessant carnage in the axis.

The commissioner also said that the state government was not only committed to taking risks, but would also ensure continual, better living standard for state residents.

Similarly, Mr Danny Mansour, Project Manager, Creamburg Construction, handling the project, said the materials and construction of the project was tested before execution.

He explained that each material had a list of tests while the testing was done on site.

“The Ministry of Works will not certify anyone with incomplete certificates or results that don’t pass these tests.

“The rain did not disturb the concrete work, just the earth-moving work. The rain itself was like curing for the concrete.

“Ondo State government is giving us full support and cooperation. We don’t have any challenges,” he said. (NAN)

Oct. 7, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT

