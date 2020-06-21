ONDO State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has denied ordering the police to bar his deputy Agboola Ajayi from leaving the Government House.

Early Sunday morning, it was reported that Akeredolu had directed the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami. to prevent Ajayi from leaving the state’s seat to overpower.

The action was in reaction to a plan by Ajayi to decamp from the ruling party on Monday.

A video at the scene of the police action, with deputy governor arguing with the police commissioner over the incident, has been trending in the social media.

Reacting to claims that he was behind police action, Governor Akeredolu described the claim as a “concocted and devious lie meant to discredit him.”

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, dismissed the stories absolute falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

According to him, “It should, however, be placed on records that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters.

“Accordingly, the CP’s intervention which was at the instance of an almost manipulated security apparatus at the Government House was most desirable to restore law and order.

“It becomes particularly worrisome and suspicious when aides of the Deputy Governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11 pm. ” – Rainbownews

– June 21, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)