GOV. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, said his administration would continue to be grateful to religious leaders in the state for their support since his assumption of office.

Akeredolu made this disclosure in Owo at the foundation laying ceremony of 1,000 capacity church auditorium for the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Folahanmi Assembly, Owo District,

He explained that their constant prayers for him and his government were always answered by God.

The governor acknowledged the fact that God gives any position, and promised to continue to give his best to the people of the state, who freely gave him their mandate.

Akeredolu also assured the church of his continued support to ensure the completion of the new sanctuary.

In his goodwill message, Pastor Elijah Abiyina, the General Overseer, GOFAMINT, lauded Akeredolu for his passion and love for the work of God and the people of the state.

Represented by Emmanuel Oluwanimotele, the Pastor-in-Charge of Region 3, Abiyina, admonished everybody to join hands in the efforts to build the new church.

Earlier, Pastor Muyiwa Alabi, Pastor-in-Charge, Folahanmi Assembly, said in the course of pursuing the church mandate, GOFAMINT had become a credible partner to the Ondo State Government. (NAN)

– Dec. 17, 2019 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)