Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) has described the demise of Chief Richard Akinjide(SAN) as a great loss to Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Balogun said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Rotimi Johnson, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that the late Akinjide died on Tuesday morning at his residence in Ibadan.

Balogun, who said that the death of the late Attorney General of the Federation came to him as a shock, described him as a legal luminary and great democrat.

He also described the deceased as a living encyclopedia of Nigerian politics and constitution, adding that he would be greatly missed.

Balogun prayed that God would grant the deceased’s family, the governor and good people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

