ABUBAKAR Tsav, former commissioner of police, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Sen George Akume as minister, and declared the former governor as “a good choice”.

Tsav, a consistent critic of Akume, in a dramatic, described him as “a humble and true leader of the people of Benue”.

“Akume is a very good man. He is a very humble and true Benue leader. He is a true leader and I think he will not disappoint in his new responsibility.

“He is the only politician in Benue that feeds his supporters anytime they come to his house not minding their status,” Tsav told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Tsav, who attributed Akume’s defeat in the senatorial contest to “a conspiracy to throw him out of power”, said that the appointment had brought him back into reckoning.

“I am very happy over the appointment of Akume as a minister because, at a stage, Benue seemed to have lost proper leadership, especially when he lost his senatorial election,” he said

The former Federal Public Complaints Commissioner advised Akume to be “mindful of certain people around him” as he braces up for the challebge.

Also reacting to the appointment, the Convener, Benue Alliance for Good Governance (BAGG), Dr Aondoakaa Asambe, said that Akume would bring positive strides to bear on the life of every Benue person and Nigerians at large.

Asambe described Akume as “a bridge builder” with leadership skills that could unite people across all ethnic divides and nationalities.

“The president could not have made a better choice from Benue.

“We commend the president for the choice of Sen George Akume and implore the senator to work toward unifying the Tiv and Fulani people.

“We also urge the senator to create opportunities for dialogue toward ending lingering crises between the herdsmen and our local farmers since confrontation is not the best option for ending crises like these.

“We call on the President to work with Senator George Akume to bring about peace in Tiv communities of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states,” he said.

Asambe commended Buhari for his massive infrastructural development witnessed in the last four years, especially the ongoing dualisation of Keffi/Akwanga/Lafia/Makurdi road.

He also appealed to Buhari to sign into laws, the bills for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic and College of Education in Benue, which were passed during the 8th National Assembly. (NAN)

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

