The Akwa Ibom Government on Friday tasked traditional rulers to ensure peace in their respective domains, saying that no society could experience development without peace.

The state Deputy Gov. Moses Ekpo gave the task in Uyo while receiving the report on the resolution of a 55-year-old boundary dispute between Nung Oku Ekanem and Afaha Ubium villages in Onna Local Government Area of the state.

Ekpo expressed delight at the speed and thoroughness with which the state’s peace committee delivered its assignment.

He said that the over five decades rift was not only costly to both sides, but represented one of the longest running communal conflicts in the country.

The deputy governor lauded the two communities for their cooperation with the committee, urging them to embrace peace and work toward rebuilding their relationship.

He said that the state government would diligently study the recommendations of the committee and ensure justice.

Ekpo, who is also the Chairman of the State Boundary Committee, used the occasion to appeal to warring communities in the state to emulate the two communities in resolving conflicts.

He called on the two communities to ensure full compliance with the terms of their Memorandum of Understanding.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the peace committe, Edidem Raymond Inyang, thanked the state government for giving him an opportunity to be part of the team that restored peace to the two communities.

He commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel and his deputy for efforts in ensuring peace in Akwa Ibom.

Inyang appealed to the state government to do justice to the report to guarantee enduring peace in the area. (NAN)

Jun. 27, 2020

