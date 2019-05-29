SENATE Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, says Nigerians should look forward to a more purposeful government in the renewed four-year mandate given to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Nigerian people.

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, stated this in a statement by his media assistant, Mr Ben Atu, in Benin on Wednesday.

He said that President Buhari, during his first term in office, had demonstrated statesmanship, trust, and dedication to service to humanity and would use the renewed four-year mandate to consolidate on his achievements.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has shown steadfastness with his promise that he was indeed for nobody but for everybody by giving voice to the collective aspirations and yearnings of Nigerians.

“We may not have gotten to where we want to be, but we are also not in the same place where we use to be as a country,” he said.

While commending the President for his humility in victory, the senator said, “President Buhari have served his pact with Nigerians and it behooves on Nigerians to stand together in adversity and overcome the threat to our national development.”

He appealed to all those stoking the embers of discord at various levels and quarters of the Nigerian state to “embrace peace for the purpose of our common destiny”.

According to him, destiny has placed a burden on the Nigerian people to work together for peace and unity of the country.

He said that that should be done “irrespective of our religious and political divides.

“We must rise to the occasion and salvage our country from retrogression collectively and individually.

“Nigeria belongs to Nigerians and not any individual. It is wrong to subject the country to an unusual unrest to satisfy individual ambitions.

“We must together forge a common front for the peace, progress, and stability of our country.

“Democracy cannot be achieved without opposition, but we must also be challenged with the fact that there is no government better than that in which everybody is involved irrespective of party platforms.

“Good governance is the elimination of premodial sentiments by upholding public interest above party affiliations.

“We must be our brothers keeper by putting aside petty bickering and work together for the common good of our çountry.

“We need to embrace our democracy by harnessing our collective strength, rather than partisan political strife which has impinged upon our developmental efforts in the past years.

“The Inauguration of president Buhari today, should mark the end of partisan politics and bifurcating bickering among political gladiators.

“Elections have come and gone, good governance is what Nigerians expect from all of us irrespective of the positions we occupy or the party that we belong.

“Our core business is to safeguard the collective interest of all Nigerians.” (NAN)

