ABUBAKAR Baushe, Speaker, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Legislative chambers, has called on residents of the council to be patient with the present administration.

Baushe, who briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that much would naturally be expected from AMAC being the largest area council in the FCT.

“I am calling on the people and residents of this area council to be patient as we will do everything within our power to ensure that they enjoy good governance.

“People pay revenue everyday and it is expected that they must ask and know what their money is used for.

“We are elected to represent them and we will do everything within our means to deliver the dividends of democracy to them,” Baushe said.

On the issue of a petition written by a civil society organisation against the chairman, the Speaker stated that the councilors would summon both parties to present their cases.

Baushe said that it was their responsibility to checkmate the activities of the executive arm of the council, as all allegations would be judiciously investigated.

“It is important for the people of this council to have trust in us as we are ready to call both parties for questioning.

“We will look into their petition and, if necessary, send the matter to the relevant committees for further investigation,” he said.

NAN

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 08:50 GMT |

