THE Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Works has urged contractors to adhere strictly to their contract formats and specifications for development in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Abdulaziz Suleiman-Danladi, spoke on Thursday when he led the delegation to the newly constructed Gudi Market in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Suleiman-Danladi, representing Keffi East Constituency in the Assembly, noted that adhering to project specifications by contractors would go a long way in ensuring that quality works were done.

“We are expressing our satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractor in this market.

“We call on all contractors working on different projects across the state to adhere strictly to their contract formats and specifications, in the interest of development,” he said.

Suleiman-Danladi commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for constructing the 24 shops in Gudi Market, to boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the area and the state at large.

He said that the establishment of the market was very important for the socio-economic development of society.

“I want to commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule for initiating projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“The market, if properly utilised, will boost the economic activities of the people of the area and will increase the revenue generation of the government.

“It will tackle the problems of unemployment and poverty among our people and will also boost the revenue base of the people,” he said.

The chairman called on the people of the state to appreciate what the government was doing by securing the public projects in their areas.

Mr Christopher Osama, Project Engineer of Brosino Investment Ltd, the company that handled the construction of the market, thanked the committee for their support, in ensuring the completion of the project. (NAN)

