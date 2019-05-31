TUNJI Bello, former Secretary to the State Government, has said the government of his former boss, Akinwunmi Ambode, failed because of lack of emotional intelligence.

Bello also served in different capacities under the government of former governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola.

In a farewell message to his colleagues who served in the Ambode’s administration, Bello said the administration was characterised by lack of democracy and arrogance.

“We should be happy for the opportunity provided and experience gained. It is not what you can buy on the shelf even if you have all the money.

“Yet, as we depart on our individual sojourn, we must never forget to learn from our glaring weaknesses and failures. Since we are all part of the success stories we must also share in the weaknesses and failures.

“Our main drawback is our government’s inability to apply enough emotional intelligence in the administration of the state. Emotional intelligence includes interpersonal skills, interpersonal relationship, humility, respect for the well established mores of governance, disregard for the accomplishments of others.

“The belief that our way is the best without considering other options in a democratic setting, absence of wider consultations, distance from the governed, lack of effective communication skill or amateurish display of government acts and political immaturity, deliberate and open alienation of others.

“We undertook gigantic projects without the soul. We were too self-opinionated and narrow in our approach to governance. It is a big drawback which prevented the administration from returning because it was punished for its lack of inclusiveness in a democratic setting.

“Besides and apart from lack of enough camaraderie compare to previous administrations, our cabinet has been less rigorous, less fulfilled, less engaged and less accomplished. And for the first time since the time of Governor Lateef Jakande, this cabinet departs unappreciated and disenchanted,” he said.

However, a close aide of the governor, who did not want to be identified, said Bello’s statement showed the calibre of people Ambode worked with as a governor.

While urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to watch his back, the aide said Lagosians should applaud the former governor for the achievements he recorded despite the oppositions he encountered.

He said, “It is a demonstration of the calibre of aides Ambode worked with. If you have been part of a government for four years and you think such a thing is happening and you are not man enough to walk out of that government, it clearly shows that you lack self dignity and respect.”

The former SSG, who confirmed writing the statement, said that it was an “internal farewell message to colleagues,” adding that it was never meant for the media. – Punch

