THE Kano State Government has appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano. Before his appointment, Bayero was the emir of Bichi.

He is to replace Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was dethroned earlier today, March 9, by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State.

According to Usman Alhaji, secretary to the State government, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Sources said that dethroned Sanusi has been banished to Nasarawa State.

Realnews reports that security operative’s besieged his palace shortly after the announcement of his dethronement and forced him to leave his throne.

– Mar. 9, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)