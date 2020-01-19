THE Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dinyadi at the weekend said he wants to be convinced that the leaders of the South west region had a good intention on the ‘Amotekun ‘ security approach.

According to Dingyadi” I suppose the intention by the governors in the region is a good one. But if what people are saying and reading different meaning to it is true, then is not legally right.”

Dingyadi made the remarks in Sokoto while granting audience to reporters saying” if it’s not illegal , we will synergise and see how to manage the structure in the best way for the security and safety of Nigerians.”

Though, the Minister pointed out that the constitution which is a guiding document that spells out the law and must be respected, vests on the Federal Government the nation’s security responsibility and not a region.

He pointed out that ” there are police that can be supported by the state governments. Governors should support them,” stressing that security remain a colleçtive and all inclusive business that the three tiers of government should embrace .

” I advise against those portraying Amotekun as a regional security outfit because I believe is part of the Southwest governors contribution to the FG to secure the country and if its anything different support it.”

He assured of his Ministry’s support towards ensuring that the police perform professionally excellent.

On the move by the FG to demilitarise operations in the Northeast Boko Haram infested axis for the police, the Minister explained that the police had been at the front burner of internal security operations and peace keeping across the country until the security challenges became so obvious to introduce the military who’s conventional role is to defend the territorial integrity of the country against external aggression.

” Now that seeming peace is being restored , the FG deems it appropriate to withdraw the army for the police to take over some operational points and areas where they can perform with the cooperation and support of the army” he stated.

Similarly, Dingyadi while commenting on banditry and kidnapping activities, noted that the challenge has drastically reduced regretting that ” most kidnappings are organised and carried out with the support of family nucleus for money making by siblings.

” Of course, there are times others carry out the nefarious act too.”

He lamented over the desperate quest and attitude for seeking money by people through illegal means, saying” I call on especially our youths to desist from such attitude which is capable of pushing them into more danger.”

However, he extolled the police for its commitment to constitutional role in securing the country, adding that” the Nigeria Police is ever ready, capable and equal to the task of securing the country. The Force is doing its best. It has silently recorded a lot of progress in recent time.”

Accordingly, Dingyadi noted that the borders closure had remarkably reduced threatening security challenges across the country before the decision by the FG.

” So many threats were being experienced in the past by external persons but now suppressed. It has impacted economically and fine tuned grounds for better bilateral relations approach to respecting international protocols which are being worked out further to secure the country”, Dingyadi confirmed. – The Nation

– Jan. 19, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)