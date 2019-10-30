DENJA Abdullahi, President, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) on Wednesday in Abuja urged the Federal Government to ensure stiffer penalties against piracy.

Abdullahi said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that piracy was a major challenge to the intellectual property industry.

The ANA president stated that authors would be encouraged to write if the issue of piracy was effectively tackled.

“There is a high rate of piracy in the country, this is the major reason for dwindle in the sale of original book copies.

“Authors are not making money from what they have written, it is discouraging, so we must collectively fight piracy,” he said.

Abdullahi urged the federal and state governments to enliven the inspectorate divisions of the ministries of education to ensure efficiency.

He further said that there was need to improve on school curriculum for effective impartation of knowledge.

“Teachers and other staff require adequate monitoring, this is where the inspectorate division comes in, teachers need to do the right thing,” he said.

The ANA president said that steps would be taken to rejuvenate the culture of reading in the schools system. (NAN)

