A public affairs analyst, Mr Steve Aluko, has urged Nigerians to set a development and progressive agenda for the incoming ministers to enable them perform optimally when they assume office.

Aluko made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, adding that such move would place the country on the path of growth and development.

NAN reports that President Mohammadu Buhari, had on July 23, forwarded names of 43 ministerial nominees to the senate for confirmation.

The Senate, having screened and confirmed 31 nominees so far, will resume the screening exercise on Monday.

“Nigerians must prepare a template; a national, developmental and progressive agenda to engage the incoming ministers and track them on daily basis so that they can perform.

“In a nutshell, this crop of incoming ministers, looking at their previous antecedents will not perform without the guidance of the people, ” he said.

The analyst, then, lamented the poor representation of women, youths and persons living with disabilities among the nominees.

He called on the president to give these categories of people equal opportunity and priority in his government.

He also urged governors, who were yet to appoint their commissioners, to do so, adding that the delay was unconstitutional and could give room for manipulations and corruption within the system

-NAN

– July 28, 2019 @ 15:40 GMT |

