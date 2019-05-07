ANAMBRA State joined their counterparts across the nation to celebrate the, “International Fire Fighters Day.’’

The theme of the celebration is: “Geared Up For Fire: The Role of A Fire Fighter In Today’s Society.’’

In an address, Martin Agbili, the Anambra State director, Fire Service, said: “International Fire-fighters Day is a time the world commemorates sacrifices made by fire-fighters to ensure that communities and environments are safe.’’

The director noted that fire fighting was a difficult job, saying that fire-fighters dedicated their lives to the protection of life, property and environment.

“It is a day in which current and past fire-fighters can be thanked for their contributions and humanitarian services.’’

Agbili used the occasion to call government’s attention to the welfare of officers of the fire service, especially in staff training, and procurement of equipment.

He, however, urged residents to imbibe safety measures, show support and commitment in building synergy with firefighters for better service delivery.

Some fire fighters were honoured during the occasion for their contributions to the state fire service.

They include Ishmeal Ughasolu; Anwuobi Jeremiah and Okonkwo Chukwuma

Others are Afujue Maxwell, Sunday Obiorah. They were commended for their contribution to the service.

– May 7, 2019 @ 17:32 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)