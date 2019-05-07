ANAMBRA State government has carried out inspection of the ongoing road construction at Ekwulummili- Unubi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The 3.8km road linking the two communities had been cut off, creating access problem to the people.

Governor Willie Obiano while inspecting the road said the contractor had been mobilised to embark aggressively on the project before the coming of heavy rains.

The governor said that about 123 sites were given adequate attention, and would be asphalted before the arrival heavy rains.

“These roads are important due to the nature of the communities around. They are agrarian communities.

“The roads will enable them to send their agricultural products to markets,’’ Obiano emphasised.

He, then, urged the people to protect every government property within their communities and cautioned against indiscriminate disposal of refuse, especially in the drainage systems.

Victor Aniekwena, the contractor handling the project, noted that construction of drainages and earthwork had been completed.

He added that 60 – 70 percent of the road would be asphalted before the heavy rains.

Kingsley Iruba, a member representing Nnewi South 1 in Anambra State House of Assembly, noted the deplorable condition of the road prior to the reconstruction.

He commended Obiano for the signature projects he had recorded in Nnewi, which he noted would create indelible marks in the history of Nnewi.

