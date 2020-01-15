IT was a package of excitement in Anambra State during the 2019 homecoming festivals organised by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism in collaboration with Stanel Group.

The festival featured a lot of programmes, including Youth Entrepreneurship Forum, Street Carnival, Christmas Carols, Reggae Fiesta, Music concerts, Artwork Exhibitions and Masquerade Displays.

At the Entrepreneurship Day held at Stanel World, Anambra State Youths were counseled on self business development, plans and ideas presented by Gov. Willie Obiano and other successful entrepreneurs.

The other speakers included Innocent Chukwuma, CEO Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Oroegbu, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika, CEO Brittania-U Nigeria Ltd., and Emeka Okwuosa, CEO Oliserv Group.

Gov. Obiano cautioned the youths to shun drugs, cultism and focus their energies on culture of creative economy and Information and Communication Technology, ICT.

During Street Carnival Day, vendors, consumers and motorists at Eke Awka axis were enticed by various cultural dances displayed by troupes from Abia, Imo, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Benue.

The various cultural troops were participants in the Anambra Street carnival, which took off from the fields opposite Governor’s Lodge at Amawbia to Alex Ekwueme Square, round the city.

Masquerade displays of various kinds such as Enyi, Odum, Aj’ofia, Izaga, Ijele and others, also added colour to the street carnivals at Alex Ekwueme Square.

At Stanel World, Artists like Rude Boy, 2face, Funny Bone, Acapella, Davido, Umuobiligbo, performed at various scheduled music concerts, thrilling Ndi Anambra and The Diaspora visitors.

The Christmas Carols Day, showcased various artists and choirs like; Chinyere Udoma, Gozie Okeke, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Youth Choir, Winners Chapel Choir and others that sent the audience dancing along.

Anambra also hosted a 3-day African Reggae at the Alex Ekwueme Square that enlightened the visitors on the art and melody of reggae music.

All these homecoming activities made the 2019 Yuletide memorable celebrations for all.

